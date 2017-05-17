Wright named Director of Transportation for Oconee schools

Oconee school trustees have decided that James “Ozzie” Wright of Seneca High School will succeed Sammy Grant July 1 as Director of Transportation. The choice of Wright, Seneca High assistant principal made during this week’s meeting of the trustees. “I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to serve as the Director of Transportation for the School District of Oconee County. I am eager to broaden my collaboration with students, parents, administration, staff, and community members to ensure the Transportation Department provides safe and reliable transportation for the students of our district,” said Mr. Wright.

