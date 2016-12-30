Year in Review on the air!
At the end of February this year came the sad realization in Oconee County that vacant industrial park property would not get its first tenant. Michelin decided to build a distribution center in Spartanburg County, after a once-extended option at Oconee’s Golden Corner Commerce Park expired. This story is part of the Year in Review, to be presented three times today and tomorrow on 101.7/WGOG. You can hear it for the first time after today’s 5 o’clock news and twice tomorrow, following the news at both 8 am and 12 noon.