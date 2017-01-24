YMCA effort files grant application

The staff for the project to build Oconee County’s first YMCA met a deadline yesterday—by filing a loan application with the U-S Department of Agriculture for $7.5 million. Chrystle Ross, “Y” director, expressed confidence that the federal government will look favorably upon the effort to build an aquatic and fitness facility on the grounds of Oconee Memorial Hospital. As part of the requirement to qualify for the grant, Ross and her staff hosted a public meeting for the purpose of reviewing the project. Off and on over parts of two centuries, Oconeeans in one form or another have banded together in hopes of building a fitness facility for the public that would feature an indoor swimming pool. But the project has been met with failure most of the time, with money the big impediment. This time “Y” enthusiasts are hopeful that with the help of potential corporate sponsors, such as Oconee Memorial and the Oconee School District, a YMCA will succeed. Ross says the $7.5 million would be enough for phase one of the project on 23.5 acres of land adjoining the GHS-OMH EMS building.

