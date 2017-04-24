Zach Hinton is the Co-Op solar man!

In a previous life Zach Hinton worked for a sheriff’s office and a U-S representative. But when he joined the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative he didn’t know the difference between a kilowatt and a kilowatt hour. Now Hinton finds himself in charge of Blue Ridge’s first foray into the renewable energy source known as solar power. Hinton says Blue Ridge’s first “solar farm” is nearing completion in Pickens County and the second will be built in Oconee County, likely at Blue Ridge headquarters.

