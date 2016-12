Zenobia Jeannette Mize Grant, 92 went to be with her Lord and Savior on

Dec. 28th, 2016 at GHS. Memorial services will be held 11am Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2016 at the Brown-Oglesby Chapel with Dr. C Von Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am prior to the service.

Brown-Oglesby is assisting the family.

