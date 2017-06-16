Zoning variance granted on Seneca’s Lee Lane

Builder Flay Dalrymple received the go ahead at Seneca City Hall last night to split a 10,000 square foot lot on Lee Lane near Northside Elementary School into two lots, on which he may build two separate single family houses. The board of zoning appeals approved a variance. There are townhomes connected by party walls on Lee Lane, but Dalrymple told the board that regulations associated with townhomes prompt him to want to build detached homes there in the future, and the board agreed.

