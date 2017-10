A one million dollar grant from the South Carolina DOT will allow Clemson University to build a biking and walking trail in the Fants Grove area south of the campus. The end goal is the promotion of health and wellness among all Clemson community members, as well as connect the entire extended campus. The trail will connect Hopewell/Cherry Farm with Seed Orchard Road. It also is a new approach to encouraging alternative modes of travel.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+