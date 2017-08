Walhalla now has its own place to recycle trash. Russell Price, director of public works, made the announcement during a meeting last night of the mayor and the council. The location is the home of the public works department at 395 S. Cedar Street. Price says Walhallans are encouraged to use the new facility and, by separating re-usable items including plastic, paper, and glass, everyone can do his part to help the environment by saving landfill space.

