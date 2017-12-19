Georgia authorities have arrested two brothers in a six-month investigation into the fatal car accident death of a young Oconee County man. The Georgia Bureau […]
Welcome to WGOG
News
Obituaries
Rosa Judy
Westminster – Rosa Dianne NeSmith Judy, 515 Levi Lane, wife of Ernest Lee Judy, 515 Levi Lane, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Piedmont […]
Calendar
- November 24, 2017OHC Gift Wrap Fundraiser
- November 30, 2017World of Energy Festival of Trees
- December 19, 2017 7:00 pmWest-Oak Middle School Strings Concert
- December 20, 2017 9:00 amOrchard Park Elementary Holiday Performance