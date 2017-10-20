A Tri-County Tech official says one three new education facilities are built in the Oconee Information and Technology Park the county will have achieved a […]
Welcome to WGOG
News
Obituaries
Nell Hinkle Abercrombie
Salem, SC— Alice “Nell” Vernell Hinkle Abercrombie, 85, wife of the late Wilmer Abercrombie, of 118 Lewis Road, Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017, […]
Calendar
- October 9, 2017Eclipse Photos on Display
- October 27, 2017 4:30 pmSeneca Lions Club Chicken Barbecue
- October 28, 2017 10:00 am41st Annual Toccoa Harvest Festival & Stephens County Classic and Antique Car Cruise In
- October 29, 2017 6:00 pmFall for Jesus Sunday Night Revival