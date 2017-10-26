Welcome to WGOG

Rev. Lee Bryce

Pickens, SC — Rev. Lee Bryce, 84, of 716 E Cedar Rock Street, Pickens, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Manna Health and Rehab. […]

  • October 9, 2017Eclipse Photos on Display
  • October 27, 2017 4:30 pmSeneca Lions Club Chicken Barbecue
  • October 28, 2017 10:00 am41st Annual Toccoa Harvest Festival & Stephens County Classic and Antique Car Cruise In
  • October 29, 2017 6:00 pmFall for Jesus Sunday Night Revival
