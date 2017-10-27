The members of the Seneca Lions Club are ready tonight to stage their annual chicken barbecue dinner. The event raises money for the Lions sight […]
Rev. Lee Bryce
Pickens, SC — Rev. Lee Bryce, 84, of 716 E Cedar Rock Street, Pickens, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Manna Health and Rehab. […]
- October 9, 2017Eclipse Photos on Display
- October 27, 2017 4:30 pmSeneca Lions Club Chicken Barbecue
- October 28, 2017 10:00 am41st Annual Toccoa Harvest Festival & Stephens County Classic and Antique Car Cruise In
- October 29, 2017 6:00 pmFall for Jesus Sunday Night Revival