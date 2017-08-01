A cleaner Walhalla!
In a two-hour effort, Walhallans removed 1,680 lbs. of trash–in their part in the Great Oconee Cleanup. Oconee municipalities are competing for a $5 thousand prize to go to the municipality which picks up the most litter.
The Golden Corner's Radio Station
The Golden Corner's Radio Station
In a two-hour effort, Walhallans removed 1,680 lbs. of trash–in their part in the Great Oconee Cleanup. Oconee municipalities are competing for a $5 thousand prize to go to the municipality which picks up the most litter.