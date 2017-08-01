A first for Walhalla!

Walhalla has its first takers for part of the pool of money available to private building owners to make improvements. Individual grants from the Downtown Development Corporation go to La Estrella Grocery, Walhalla Civic Auditorium, and for one of the Main Street buildings acquired by Bruce and Lana Justice. According to City Administrator Brent Taylor, La Estrella receives $1,045 to improve its front entrance; the Civic Auditorium receives $1,947 for a new sign; and the Justices get $2 thousand for work on the back of their Main Street building. The money comes from a pool of $10 thousand to parcel out to building owners. The money is available on first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify. Taylor hopes that the three approved grants are just the start of things.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+