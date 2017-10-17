A look ahead at Oktoberfest weekend

Our extended forecast shows fall-like temperatures and no rain, at least for the first part of Oktoberfest weekend. The third Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of every October Walhalla stages a fun event at Sertoma Field and in the downtown to mark the founding of the city whose origins date back to the middle of the 19th century. In 1848 Charleston businessmen formed the German Colonization Society that led to the purchase of foothills land suitable to German immigrants. The names of some of the original settlers are still around today. Descendants of settlers still in the area include Brandt, Brucke, Neville, Mays, Remrodt, Phillips, Ivester, Schroder, Broome, and Bieman.

