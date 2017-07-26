A Seneca premier in the works

A tone of optimism was sounded last night at Seneca City Hall that the “City of Smiles, City with Style” will be a location to premiere that Burt Reynolds-starring movie “Elbow Grease”–perhaps in September. City museum official Shelby Henderson said she has been in touch with Seneca Cinemas to push for the By-Pass 123 theatre to be the premier location. According to Henderson, many Senecans and Oconeeans who had parts in the movie are going to enjoy seeing themselves on the wide screen.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+