A technology challenge for the public schools

Teachers have complained about the switch this year to a different way to enter students’ grades by computer across the Oconee School District. Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent, admitted to the county trustees this week that district personnel found it necessary to offer instruction to small groups of teachers. But he predicts unfamiliarity with the new way will soon dissipate and the teachers will be able to enter the grades in time for the scheduled first quarter grade report.

