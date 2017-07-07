A winter take all election Tuesday

Eddie Grant and Brad Hobbs have been waiting since May for the evening of July 11. At 6 o’clock Tuesday evening, incumbent Eddie Rogers meets challenger Brad Hobbs for a seat on the board of Pioneer Rural Water District. Grant and Hobbs were nominated to run during a May 11 vote by customers who live in Pioneer District #5. In this next vote, all Pioneer customers–regardless of where they live–may vote. The election takes place at district headquarters in Oakway.

