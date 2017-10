The 18-year old man found dead at an accident scene late last night near Seneca was Dalton Brice Evans of Fort Mill. Coroner Karl Addis says Evans was attending Tri-County Technical College and was presumed to be the driver of a Chevy 1500 pickup that overturned on the Shiloh Road, east of Seneca near Clay Lane. He was ejected from the truck and died at the scene of head trauma, according to the coroner.

