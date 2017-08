Gaffney, SC— Agnes Elizabeth Butts Martin, 89, of 1434 Limestone Street, Gaffney, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 PM, Wednesday, August 9, 2017, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

