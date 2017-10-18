Airport resorts to mobile control tower

The use of a mobile tower worked so well at the Oconee Regional Airport to control air traffic during the Wake Forest game day October 7 that the airport will employ the tower for the Florida State weekend November 11. The tower helped guide 45 pilots in and out of the airport during the Wake Forest game day, but airport manager Jeff Garrison says the number of visiting aircraft is likely to increase substantially when Florida State plays. Garrison told the county aeronautics commission last night that for the use of the mobile tower for the Wake Forest weekend Friday thru Sunday, October 6-8, the airport paid $11 thousand. Airport officials see the need for the temporary tower as a sign that the local airport is getting bigger and better and someday, with increased traffic, might be able to justify a permanent tower.

