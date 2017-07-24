— Alastaire “Smitty” James Smith, 75, husband of Helen Jean Brooks Moore, of 309 Cheyenne Drive, Westminster, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veteran’s Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials to be made to the Oconee County Humane Society, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

