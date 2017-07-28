All Oconee libraries to be closed tomorrow

A countywide fiber optic network outage means all branches of the Oconee Public Library will be closed tomorrow. It’ll be a network connectivity issue. One Tone is moving its equipment from Oconee County facilities to its own network operations center in Walhalla, and the libraries are among the customers to be affected. The work is set to start at 6 tonight and finish by tomorrow afternoon. The libraries will have no phone, internet, or Wi-Fi, and no catalog or automated system to check materials in or out. Book drops will be open. Items due tomorrow will not be subject to fines. All branches should re-open at normal times Monday.

