Walhalla, SC— Amanda Martha Jane Bates, 74, wife of the late Willard Alton Bates, of 821 Campbell Town Road, Walhalla, passed away, Monday, October 16, 2017, at her daughter’s home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

