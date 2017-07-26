An industry salute to Seneca water facility

“Sustainable construction methods” associated with the two-year old renovations at the Seneca Water Treatment Plant have garnered the city an award and a glowing trade publication article. That article was read aloud last night by Greg Dietterick, city administrator, during a city council meeting. Seneca was awarded an “Envision Silver” award–the third such award received by a water plant. The $10 million worth of water plant renovations by the Harper Corporation changed the treatment plant’s dis-infection process from chlorine gas to what’s considered the safer sodium hypo-chlorite. There were upgrades and changes to the sludge handling system. As Dietterick noted, the work entailed aesthetic improvements also that were undertaken in consultation with residential neighbors who adjoin the Normandy Shores plant location on Lake Keowee.

