Anderson County in line for 1,000 new jobs

Arthrex Inc., orthopedic medical device company, will open new operations in Anderson County. According to the state Commerce Department, the Florida-based company will make a $69 million investment and expects to create more than 1,000 jobs over the next several years. Arthrex bills itself a leader in new product development and medical education in orthopedics. Its corporate mission is helping surgeons treat patients better. At 5500 Highway 76 in Sandy Springs, Arthrex plans a 200,000 square foot building. Hiring for the jobs should start in 12 to 18 months, and those interested should visit the company’s careers page online. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

