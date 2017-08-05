Anderson woman victim in lake death

A 62-year old Anderson woman died at the GHS-Oconee Memorial Hospital yesterday afternoon after she was pulled from shallow water in Lake Keowee and found unresponsive. She was Barbara Lynn Malone. Coroner Karl Addis says an autopsy tomorrow will help determine whether a medical event caused Malone to go underwater. She and two of her friends were wading in the lake in the vicinity of the Keowee Sailing Club on SC 130. According to Addis, Malone never called for help or appear to struggle.

