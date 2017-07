Annie Jo Parrish, 85, wife of the late Joe H. Parrish, of 15855 Wells Hwy., Seneca died Friday at Morningside Assisted Living. A crypt side service will be 10 am Wednesday at Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International Bible, www.gideons.org/sendthe world.com or to the American Cancer Society, 154 Miles Way, Greenville, SC 29615. Family members are at their homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

