Arrest made, 5.3 lbs. of meth seized

A defective brake light on a car traveling in Fair Play early today led to the arrest of a 36-year old woman and the confiscation of what the Oconee Sheriff’s Office says was more than five pounds of methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office announcement places a street value of the seized meth at $242 thousand dollars. A deputy stopped a Volvo on Durham Road at Fair Play and found drugs in a bag under the car seat. The Sheriff’s Office identified Tabitha Ann Hammond as the woman arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

