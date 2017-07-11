Arrest made alleging check forgery

Forgery charges have been placed against an Oconee man–the result of a burglary investigation that the Sheriff’s Office started in early April. The Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest yesterday of Terry Richard Gassaway, 39, of the Blackjack Road, Westminster. Investigators determined checks were taken during a burglary on Chandelier Court and that the victim did not authorize anyone to use the checks. A banking institution provided paperwork to indicate that four checks were deposited by Gassaway into his account, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Those deposited checks amounted to $3,222.92.

