Assessment notices in the mail

Oconee property owners who open their mail this week are finding oat how the results of countywide reassessment are affecting their values for tax purposes. The notices, sent from the office of Tax Assessor Linda Shugart, reflect any changes in taxable and fair market vales over the last five years–the last time there was county re-assessment. The notice is not a tax bill. That will come later in the year from the office of Treasurer Greg Nowell. The notices outline a process for which a real estate owner may appeal the values assigned his property.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+