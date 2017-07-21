AT&T donation to Tech program

AT&T awarded Tri-County Technical College $7,500 to support the Connect to College program. Terrance Ford, regional director of external affairs for Upstate AT&T, presents the check to Grayson Kelly, executive director of the College Foundation. The Connect to College program has evolved to meet the needs of area students by offering academically capable youth between 17 and 20 the chance to simultaneously earn their high school diploma and college credit, up to and including a post-secondary credential.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+