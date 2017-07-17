Attempted murder charge filed in Westminster

Law enforcement authorities have identified a Prichard Street resident as the woman who allegedly cut a man with a kitchen knife in a Friday incident of domestic violence. A warrant issued by Magistrate Will Derrick charges Sheena Star Rogers of 117 Prichard Street with attempted murder. The affidavit, signed by officer Matthew Patterson, accuses Rogers of “knowingly and willfully attempt to commit an unlawful act of violent injury to Steve Skelton by cutting him in the neck and stabbing him in the arm with a kitchen knife, with intent to kill him….”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+