Audit change

At their meeting tonight, Oconee school trustees will consider a change in the frequency of audits covering individual schools across the county. As explained by Dr. Michael Thorsland, district superintendent, the district will continue to have its financial records examined once a year by a certified public accountant, but the funds of individual schools will be examined on the basis of at least every third year. The trustees’ regular July meeting takes place at 6 tonight at district headquarters in Walhalla.

