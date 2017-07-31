Award for one of Walhalla’s finest

Walhalla Rotary Club honored one of the city police officers today for “Service Above Self.” Rotary President Brian Cassell presented Lt. Randy Holcombe a framed certificate and a gift toward free dining at a restaurant chain. Holcombe is considered a fast riser within the police department. In four years, he rose thru the ranks from an entry position to sergeant to his current position as a lieutenant in charge of the department’s narcotics investigations. But, according to Chief Ronald Wilbanks, Holcombe’s accomplishments aren’t just about drug busts. Holcombe has been known to personally pay the motel bills of someone trying to kick the drug habit by getting that person off the street and into accommodations away from bad influences.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+