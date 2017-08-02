Bagwell to disassociate himself from zoning issue

Top avoid the appearance of conflict, a Walhalla councilman will step aside when his city considers a zoning change to allow him to proceed with a home development one block from Main Street. Tjay Bagwell said City Attorney Julian Stoudemire’s opinion is that there’s the potential for conflict of interest and for others to raise questions. Bagwell last night received his colleagues’ approval to swap committee assignments so that he will not be in position of influence when he present his Planned Unit Development idea fore property at Spring and S. Broad streets.

