Walhalla, SC — Barbour “Bob” Littleton, 84, husband of LaFaye Winstead Littleton, of 389 Coffee Road, Walhalla, passed away, Sunday, October 15, 2017, at AnMed Health. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Tuesday, prior to the service at, Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Gideon Memorial Bible Chairman, West Oconee Gideon’s, P.O. Box 237, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at the residence.

