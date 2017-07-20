Bears are on the prowl!

South Carolina DNR reports increased black bear activity across the state, some of that is in Oconee County. If you live in areas where bears roam, DNR’s advice is to remove birdfeeders now. Near Salem, one bear feasted on the honey in a backyard beehive. It’s the breeding season that has the bears on the move. Bears are hungry and they are looking for an easy meal. Bird feeders in yards are among their favorite targets. According to DNR, the mere presence of a black bear does not necessarily represent a problem. Most bears are just passing through. For more about black bears in South Carolina, including “A Homeowner’s Guide: Living with Bears,” visit www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/species/bear.html.

