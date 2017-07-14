Breaking ground for Tech’s Oconee campus

Inside industrial park property on SC 11, the temperature this morning will start its climb to the 90-degree mark, but what happens there is going to be a happy occasion–no matter how hot or sticky the weather will be. Ground is to be broken at 10 this morning for the Tri-County Technical College project to build its Oconee County campus. The public is invited. Much dirt has already been moved on the property which sits opposite a pair of new manufacturing operations in the Industry and Technology Park. Tech has partnered with Oconee County and the county public schools to make the project a reality.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+