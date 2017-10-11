Buffer shields view of plant construction

The Pioneer Rural Water treatment construction on property adjoining the Golden Corner Commerce Park is rated 45% complete, and a consulting engineer says the contractor is on schedule. But the question asked during a meeting yesterday was the construction isn’t visible nearby from highway 59. The answer, said Donald Phillips of the Anderson company Design South, is the large buffer that shields the view of the work being done by the contractor, the Harper Corporation. Other questions asked of Phillips included to what extent will be the water pump station and intake be visible at nearby Lake Hartwell.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+