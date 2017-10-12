Building owner awaits engineering reports

The future of the former Brown Building in Walhalla remains unknown this afternoon, as co-owner Jared Ketterman says they are awaiting reports after having met with engineers. The old building that takes up about one-half of a Main Street block, between College and Tugaloo streets, took a beating from Tropical Storm Nate last week and remains cordoned off and closed this afternoon. The late Arthur Brown, a former mayor, had the building constructed for his business office. In recent years, it was home to a restaurant. Current occupants in other parts of the building are American Upholstery and a Confederate flag and memorabilia store.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+