Building sale brings United Way $205,000

Records on file at the Oconee Register of Deeds show Oconee United Way received $205 thousand for the sale of its building last week to One Church, whose services have been held at Seneca High School. The deal was recorded August 18. Thomas Ray, finishing his term as United Way board chairman, announced the transaction during the United Way membership meeting and dinner. United Way plans to lease office space on the By-Pass in the vicinity of the Oconee Economic Alliance.

