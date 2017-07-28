Busy 123 in Clemson will see road work next week

South Carolina DOT will begin full-depth patching, milling of the existing surface, and re-surfacing next week on U-S 123 in Clemson. The work will take place starting Wednesday on U-S 123/Tiger Boulevard between U-S 76/Anderson Highway and Forest Lane. The work will be done during daylight hours–meaning there will be lane closures and possible traffic delays. The city of Clemson requests motorists to plan accordingly and, if possible, use alternate routes. A good idea is to turn up your tolerance meter. Once that project finishes, the DOT will move to U-S 76/Anderson Highway between Perimeter Road and the Pickens County line. But that portion of the project will take place during night time hours, and may affect traffic in the area between the hours of 9 pm and 7 am.

