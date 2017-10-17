Busy November for Walhalla regulatory boards

November will be a busy month for a pair of Walhalla regulatory boards. The zoning and code administrator, James Ashton, has set Monday, November 13 for a planning commission meeting and Thursday, November 16 for a board of zoning appeals meeting. On the night of the 13th councilman and attorney Tjay Bagwell takes a re-zoning request to the planning commission to designate Planned Unit Development zoning for N. Spring and Broad streets where he proposes to build small houses within walking distance of Main Street. Three nights later, on the 19th, the zoning appeals board will take up two applications for residential variances.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+