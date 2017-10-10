“Call to Action” Thursday night at Walhalla

A “Call to Action” event takes place Thursday night at the Walhalla Middle School, and Sheriff Mike Crenshaw invites everyone concerned by domestic violence to attend this free program. Crenshaw is often asked by members of the public what they can do to help curb the crime of violence in the home place. 7 o’clock Thursday night is an ideal time to find out, as Crenshaw says, the program will offer training on the kinds of signs to watch for and what you and your loved ones can do if you suspect a potential for domestic violence. Crenshaw will speak. Greenville TV anchorman Michael Cogdill will share a personal story about the subject.

