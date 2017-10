Mountain Rest, SC — Calvin Wilbanks, 80, husband of Mary Louise Wilbanks, of 275 Wilbanks Drive, Mountain Rest, passed away, Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Long Creek Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the residence.

