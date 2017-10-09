Car accidents on a rainy morning in Oconee

Car accidents on a rainy Oconee County Monday morning–one near Seneca and the other near Walhalla. 101.7/WGOG NEWS has learned there was a fatality in one of the accidents around 7 this morning on 123/the Sandifer Boulevard in the vicinity to the entrance to the Schneider Electric Plant. A second accident occurred near Walhalla on N. Laurel Street near Frank Martin Drive. According to Walhalla Fire Department, a car wound up in a ditch and the driver was sent to a Greenville hospital by ambulance.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+