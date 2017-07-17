Car stopped in Salem had been stolen, chief says

One of two suspects is in custody after the Salem police stopped a car after a chase late yesterday afternoon on Crestwood Drive. Two people ran, but Police Chief Dave Poulson says one, a passenger, was caught and charges are pending. According to Poulson, the high rate of speed in which the car entered town limits caught the attention of his officer. With the help of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, Poulson says, the car was determined to have been stolen in Easley. The police seized items from the car, including a 12-gauge shotgun.

