Carolyn Kendrick

Seneca – Carolyn Miller Kendrick, 76, wife of Albert Kendrick, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 3:30 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Utica Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Utica Baptist Church Building Fund, 4056 Wells Hwy, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

