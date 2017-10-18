Case headed to the jury room

Trial testimony finished at the Oconee Courthouse with the testimony of the defendant, Kenneth Strother Collins. He claimed he did not inflict the stab wound that was fatal to Jeremy Lee Little. At this hour, the judge is to re-convene the trial to allow for lawyers to make their final arguments. And, once the judge instructs the jury on the applicable law involved, the jury will retire to its private room and deliberate. Court officers believe there could be a verdict this afternoon.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+